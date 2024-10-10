Granite and King County Metro Announce Atlantic Base Refurbishment Project

Granite (NYSE: GVA) announced the commencement of the approximately $45 million Atlantic Base Refurbishment (ABR) project in Seattle, Washington. This comprehensive initiative aims to modernize and enhance the infrastructure of King County Metro’s (KCM) six-acre trolley bus parking and maintenance facility.

"The General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) project delivery method chosen by KCM has facilitated a collaborative environment, enabling all project stakeholders to work together effectively,” said Mike Stein, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "This partnership has successfully reached the Maximum Allowable Construction Cost (MACC) milestone, marking the transition from pre-construction to the construction phase.”

This project will replace all concrete paving and underground infrastructure, including storm drainage, sanitary sewer, industrial waste, and buried power lines, as well as rehabilitating underground storage tanks. Additionally, the existing overhead catenary system will be upgraded to support KCM’s expanding electric trolley fleet.

The ABR project will be executed in multiple phases to ensure the uninterrupted operation of KCM’s Atlantic Base. This initiative is a significant step towards Granite’s sustainability goals, aligning with KCM’s commitment to transitioning to a zero-emissions fleet by 2035. This transition will significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels and position KCM as one of the first large transit agencies in North America to achieve a fully zero-emissions fleet.

The project is expected to begin in January 2025 and be completed in March 2027.

Watch this video to learn more about Granite’s Alternative project delivery: Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) Delivery Method

