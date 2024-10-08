Granite Announces $34 Million Seismic Improvement Project at Oakland International Airport

Granite (NYSE: GVA) has announced the signing of a $34 million contract to implement seismic improvements to the Oakland International Airport (OAK) Perimeter Dike. This critical infrastructure project is designed to protect the airport runway from water intrusion from the adjacent San Francisco Bay. Project funding comes in part from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and will be included in Granite’s third-quarter CAP.

The primary objective of this project is to enhance the seismic resilience of 4,200 LF of the OAK perimeter dike by utilizing a cement deep soil mixing construction solution (CDSM). This technique will strengthen the levee wall soils and mitigate the risk of dike failure in the event of a strong seismic event. Keller North America, Inc, a leading geotechnical specialty subcontractor, performed the CDSM scope. In addition to the 62,295 CY of CDSM scope, other work includes clearing and grubbing, constructing temporary work pads, installing wetlands protections, protecting in-place existing fuel lines, and installing 2,100 CY of additional rip rap revetment and aggregate base surfacing to restore the existing perimeter road.

"This project is a strategic win for Granite as we continue to build our portfolio of work with the Port of Oakland,” said Brent Fogg, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "The technical challenges and restricted access of this project will require meticulous logistical planning to ensure an efficient and safe workflow and zero impact on Airport Operations.”

The project is expected to begin in Q1 2025 and be completed in Q3 2026.

