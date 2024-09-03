Granite Announces Arlington Avenue Bridges Replacement Project in Reno, NV; Groundbreaking Included U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is proud to announce its role as Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) of the Arlington Avenue Bridges Replacement Project, a transformative initiative aimed at replacing the two structurally deficient bridges that cross the Truckee River in the Riverwalk District of downtown Reno, Nevada. The approximately $32 million project was awarded by the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County and is funded by federal and local fuel tax funds.

At the groundbreaking event last week, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg emphasized the significance of the project, stating, "These bridges are structurally deficient, but they are also profoundly important. They serve as was said the beating heart of this city and are such an important part of both the function and the quality of life of this community.”

The Arlington Avenue Bridges Replacement Project will involve working within the waterway, utilizing two diversions to complete the necessary work. The project’s primary goals are to address the deteriorating condition of the bridge structures, enhance safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders, and drivers, and ensure sufficient hydraulic capacity for the Truckee River during flood events.

Key Highlights of the Project:

Safety Improvements: Enhanced safety measures for pedestrians, bicyclists, kayakers, transit riders, and drivers in the Wingfield Park area.

Improved hydraulic capacity to manage flood events effectively. Roadway and Utility Upgrades: Roadway improvements, utility upgrades, and relocations.

"The Arlington Avenue Bridges Project is a signature initiative that will significantly enhance the landscape of downtown Reno,” explained Chris Burke, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "This project not only provides excellent backlog for Granite in Reno, but also strengthens our relationship with local entities through collaboration during the preconstruction phase,” he continued.

Granite initiated a series of partnership meetings with team members to foster early collaboration, which proved crucial for effective project management. During preconstruction and various design stages, Granite reviewed plans, specifications, and quantities, held risk and innovation workshops, and conducted resolution meetings to clarify work requirements. This collaborative CMAR process resulted in a collective saving of $7 million on the budget, a plan to complete all in-river work in one season, and a reduction of six months from the initial schedule.

Granite will provide materials from its nearby Lockwood Facility, including 10,000 tons of granular backfill for bridge structures earthwork, 9,000 tons of structural backfill for bridge structures earthwork, 1,400 tons HMA for roadway reconstruction, and 1,800 tons AB for roadway reconstruction.

The construction portion of this project is expected to begin in May 2025 and be completed in August 2026.

