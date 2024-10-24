Granite Announces Pavement Rehabilitation Project on SR 99 in Tulare, California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $21 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to rehabilitate three miles of pavement on both the northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 99 (SR 99) through Tulare, California. Project funding is to come from federal sources and was included in Granite’s third-quarter CAP.

The existing pavement will be removed using cold planing and replaced with 56,300 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA), followed by a cap of 7,200 tons of rubberized hot mix asphalt (RHMA). In addition to the mainline, thirteen ramps along the corridor will also be repaved. At ten locations, existing concrete pavement at under crossings will be replaced with 2,500 cubic yards of jointed plain concrete pavement.

The project also includes comprehensive drainage improvements, upgraded roadside signage, and new striping. The median will be enhanced with the removal and replacement of nearly 32,000 linear feet of thrie beam barrier. Extensive highway electrical upgrades will be implemented along this corridor, including ramp metering systems, camera systems, highway lighting, and traffic monitoring stations.

"This project falls within the same limits as a project completed in 2020, providing our local crews with work that can be completed early in the 2025 season and re-establishing our presence in Tulare County,” said Carter Rohrbough, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "Granite has a long history of successfully partnering with Caltrans District 6 to deliver high-quality projects for the traveling public in the Central Valley. We look forward to delivering another exceptional project for the local community.”

Construction is expected to begin in November 2024 and be completed in May 2026.

