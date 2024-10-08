Granite Announces Six Safety and Environmental Awards From NSSGA

Granite (NYSE: GVA) announced today that it has received six awards, including the Bronze Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety Award for large companies, from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA). These honors were presented at the NSSGA Legislative & Policy Forum in Washington DC on September 27, 2024.

The Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety Award highlights the commitment of NSSGA member companies to prioritize employee safety and well-being. These awards recognize companies with the lowest total accident incidence rate for the previous year within their respective size categories.

Granite received the Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety Bronze Award in the large company category, showcasing the company’s dedication to upholding its high safety standards across all operations. This accolade underscores Granite’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and implementing best practices to ensure the well-being of its workforce.

"Safety is a Core Value at Granite. Receiving this award is a testament to our dedication to protecting the teams working in our aggregate operations,” said Brad Estes, Granite Senior Vice President of Construction Materials. "Our people are our greatest asset; Granite’s commitment to safety reflects how much we value our employees.”

"Safety shapes the culture and everyday practices of each of our members. Our members stay vigilant about training and ensure safety practices occur on every level,” said Michael Johnson, NSSGA President and CEO. "The 2024 Safety winners must be congratulated for continuing to keep safety as a core value.”

Full Awards List:

Gold

Facility - Environmental Excellence

Bee Rock Quarry – Santa Barbara, CA

Silver

Facility - Safety Excellence

Walker Sand and Gravel – Bellevue, WA

Facility – Environmental Excellence

Bradshaw Facility – Sacramento, CA

Bronze

Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety

Granite (companywide)

Facility – Environmental Excellence

Palmer Facility - Anchorage, AK

Big Rock Aggregates Plant - Llano, CA

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

