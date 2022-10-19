|
19.10.2022 23:30:00
Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) will release third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Thursday, October 27, 2022.
The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast of the investor conference call on its Investor Relations website, investor.graniteconstruction.com. The investor conference call will also be available by calling 1-877-328-5503; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5472. An archive of the webcast will be available on Granite’s Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through November 3, 2022, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 4451949; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.
About Granite
Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
