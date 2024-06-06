Granite Announces Voting Results From Its 2024 Joint Annual General and Special Meetings of Stapled Unitholders

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT”) and Granite REIT Inc. ("Granite GP”) (collectively, "Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general and special meetings of stapled unitholders held virtually earlier today (the "Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2024 (the "Circular”), were elected as set out below. In addition, the proposed arrangement to simplify Granite’s current stapled unit structure, as detailed in the Circular, and all other resolutions voted on at the Meetings, were approved by stapled unitholders.

A total of 49,511,964 stapled units (78.11% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.

The results of the votes held at the Meetings are as follows:

As Trustee of Granite REIT As Director of Granite GP Nominee Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Peter Aghar 49,190,867 99.92 40,777 0.08 49,189,797 99.91 41,847 0.09 Robert D. Brouwer 49,188,272 99.91 43,372 0.09 49,185,167 99.91 46,477 0.09 Remco Daal 49,193,094 99.92 38,550 0.08 49,192,744 99.92 38,900 0.08 Kevan Gorrie 49,184,704 99.90 46,940 0.10 49,184,969 99.91 46,675 0.09 Fern Grodner 49,182,209 99.90 49,435 0.10 49,184,111 99.90 47,533 0.10 Kelly Marshall 49,137,863 99.81 93,781 0.19 49,135,980 99.81 95,664 0.19 Al Mawani 49,181,539 99.90 50,105 0.10 49,182,571 99.90 49,073 0.10 Sheila A. Murray 48,462,184 98.44 769,460 1.56 48,461,185 98.44 770,459 1.56 Emily Pang 49,154,843 99.84 76,801 0.16 49,153,941 99.84 77,703 0.16 Jennifer Warren 49,191,942 99.92 39,702 0.08 49,191,571 99.92 40,073 0.08

Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT 49,445,325 99.87 64,723 0.13 Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP 49,444,857 99.87 65,190 0.13

Votes

For % Votes

Against % Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation 47,629,304 96.75 1,602,340 3.25

Votes

For % Votes

Against % Special resolution approving the arrangement resolution of Granite REIT, as described in Appendix "C” to the Circular 49,043,705 99.62 187,839 0.38

Votes

For % Votes

Against % Special resolution approving the arrangement resolution of Granite GP, as described in Appendix "C” to the Circular 49,034,278 99.60 197,366 0.40

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 63.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

