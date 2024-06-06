|
06.06.2024 22:05:00
Granite Announces Voting Results From Its 2024 Joint Annual General and Special Meetings of Stapled Unitholders
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT”) and Granite REIT Inc. ("Granite GP”) (collectively, "Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general and special meetings of stapled unitholders held virtually earlier today (the "Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2024 (the "Circular”), were elected as set out below. In addition, the proposed arrangement to simplify Granite’s current stapled unit structure, as detailed in the Circular, and all other resolutions voted on at the Meetings, were approved by stapled unitholders.
A total of 49,511,964 stapled units (78.11% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.
The results of the votes held at the Meetings are as follows:
|
As Trustee of Granite REIT
|
As Director of Granite GP
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Peter Aghar
|
49,190,867
|
99.92
|
40,777
|
0.08
|
49,189,797
|
99.91
|
41,847
|
0.09
|
Robert D. Brouwer
|
49,188,272
|
99.91
|
43,372
|
0.09
|
49,185,167
|
99.91
|
46,477
|
0.09
|
Remco Daal
|
49,193,094
|
99.92
|
38,550
|
0.08
|
49,192,744
|
99.92
|
38,900
|
0.08
|
Kevan Gorrie
|
49,184,704
|
99.90
|
46,940
|
0.10
|
49,184,969
|
99.91
|
46,675
|
0.09
|
Fern Grodner
|
49,182,209
|
99.90
|
49,435
|
0.10
|
49,184,111
|
99.90
|
47,533
|
0.10
|
Kelly Marshall
|
49,137,863
|
99.81
|
93,781
|
0.19
|
49,135,980
|
99.81
|
95,664
|
0.19
|
Al Mawani
|
49,181,539
|
99.90
|
50,105
|
0.10
|
49,182,571
|
99.90
|
49,073
|
0.10
|
Sheila A. Murray
|
48,462,184
|
98.44
|
769,460
|
1.56
|
48,461,185
|
98.44
|
770,459
|
1.56
|
Emily Pang
|
49,154,843
|
99.84
|
76,801
|
0.16
|
49,153,941
|
99.84
|
77,703
|
0.16
|
Jennifer Warren
|
49,191,942
|
99.92
|
39,702
|
0.08
|
49,191,571
|
99.92
|
40,073
|
0.08
|
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT
|
49,445,325
|
99.87
|
64,723
|
0.13
|
Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP
|
49,444,857
|
99.87
|
65,190
|
0.13
|
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation
|
47,629,304
|
96.75
|
1,602,340
|
3.25
|
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Special resolution approving the arrangement resolution of Granite REIT, as described in Appendix "C” to the Circular
|
49,043,705
|
99.62
|
187,839
|
0.38
|
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Special resolution approving the arrangement resolution of Granite GP, as described in Appendix "C” to the Circular
|
49,034,278
|
99.60
|
197,366
|
0.40
ABOUT GRANITE
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 63.3 million square feet of leasable area.
OTHER INFORMATION
Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.
For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606955613/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU Gmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU Gmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Der Wall Street-Handel ist von unterschiedlichen Tendenzen geprägt. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.