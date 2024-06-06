06.06.2024 22:05:00

Granite Announces Voting Results From Its 2024 Joint Annual General and Special Meetings of Stapled Unitholders

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT”) and Granite REIT Inc. ("Granite GP”) (collectively, "Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general and special meetings of stapled unitholders held virtually earlier today (the "Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2024 (the "Circular”), were elected as set out below. In addition, the proposed arrangement to simplify Granite’s current stapled unit structure, as detailed in the Circular, and all other resolutions voted on at the Meetings, were approved by stapled unitholders.

A total of 49,511,964 stapled units (78.11% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.

The results of the votes held at the Meetings are as follows:

As Trustee of Granite REIT

As Director of Granite GP

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Peter Aghar

49,190,867

99.92

40,777

0.08

49,189,797

99.91

41,847

0.09

Robert D. Brouwer

49,188,272

99.91

43,372

0.09

49,185,167

99.91

46,477

0.09

Remco Daal

49,193,094

99.92

38,550

0.08

49,192,744

99.92

38,900

0.08

Kevan Gorrie

49,184,704

99.90

46,940

0.10

49,184,969

99.91

46,675

0.09

Fern Grodner

49,182,209

99.90

49,435

0.10

49,184,111

99.90

47,533

0.10

Kelly Marshall

49,137,863

99.81

93,781

0.19

49,135,980

99.81

95,664

0.19

Al Mawani

49,181,539

99.90

50,105

0.10

49,182,571

99.90

49,073

0.10

Sheila A. Murray

48,462,184

98.44

769,460

1.56

48,461,185

98.44

770,459

1.56

Emily Pang

49,154,843

99.84

76,801

0.16

49,153,941

99.84

77,703

0.16

Jennifer Warren

49,191,942

99.92

39,702

0.08

49,191,571

99.92

40,073

0.08

 

Votes
For

%

 

Votes
Withheld

%

Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT

49,445,325

99.87

64,723

0.13

Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP

49,444,857

99.87

65,190

0.13

 

Votes
For

 

%

Votes
Against

%

Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation

47,629,304

96.75

1,602,340

3.25

 

 

Votes
For

 

%

Votes
Against

%

Special resolution approving the arrangement resolution of Granite REIT, as described in Appendix "C” to the Circular

49,043,705

99.62

187,839

0.38

 

 

Votes
For

 

%

Votes
Against

%

Special resolution approving the arrangement resolution of Granite GP, as described in Appendix "C” to the Circular

49,034,278

99.60

197,366

0.40

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 63.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU Gmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU Gmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G 45,43 -0,38% Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Der Wall Street-Handel ist von unterschiedlichen Tendenzen geprägt. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen