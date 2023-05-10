Granite Awarded an Approximately $173 Million Weir Widening Contract

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $173 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Sacramento District, to construct various elements along the Sacramento River in California. Project funding will come from the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and other sources and will be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

The project is designed to reduce regional flood risk along the Sacramento River by decreasing water surface elevation. Granite’s work involves widening the weir and the construction of a new fish passage structure and a vehicular bridge connecting Old River Road to just north of West Sacramento. The fish passage structure will help prevent Federal and state-listed species from being stranded in the river and from within the bypasses after flood events. The 25-span vehicular bridge will allow local traffic to cross over the new weir structure and maintain access to communities north of the project.

Construction will include extensive excavation and the building of new levee embankments. Structural concrete for the project will include a weir crest structure with an adjoining stilling basin, a fish passage and fish ladder facility, and the vehicle bridge structure. Additionally, rip-rap will be placed along levee embankments on the project. More than 28,000 tons of aggregates will be supplied by Granite’s Capay Aggregate Plant for various portions of the project, including road base and structural backfill materials. Additionally, 6,000 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA) will be supplied by Granite’s Bradshaw Asphalt Plant and utilized to build roadways and access routes on the project.

"The Weir Widening Project is a critical infrastructure project for our city and region," said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Carter Rohrbough. "By expanding the Weir and bypass, we will be able to reduce regional flood risk and provide important protections for our community and the environment."

The project is planned to begin in July 2023 and is expected to be completed in December 2026.

For more information on the project, visit https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/.

Check out USACE’s video showcasing preliminary project work https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHbjOoB3dmg&t=4s

