Granite Awarded Sixth Highway 101 Mainline Segment to Alleviate Traffic Congestion in Santa Barbara, California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $38 million contract (Segment 4E South) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to add peak-hour High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes and reconstruct all elements of the existing Highway 101 through southern Santa Barbara. Project funding is to come from Caltrans and local sources and was included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

This is the sixth Highway 101 mainline segment awarded to Granite under its Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC) contract. The collaborative team, including Granite, Caltrans, and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), have worked together for over five years under this contract to make improvements to Highway 101.

Mainline segments in Carpinteria and Summerland are complete, and the mainline segment south of Summerland is scheduled for completion by the end of this year. Multiple segments are underway in Montecito and are scheduled for completion in 2026. The Segment 4E South contract will fully integrate into the Montecito segments, maximizing synergies and enhancing overall project efficiency.

In addition to improving traffic flow, this project emphasizes sustainability. Materials removed from existing facilities are recycled into aggregate base (13,000 tons). The concrete used for paving is produced from an onsite batch plant (11,800 cubic yards), with materials sourced from Granite’s nearby aggregate facilities (19,000 tons). Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) will be supplied from Granite’s Gardner and Santa Paula Hot Plants (12,850 tons).

"This project is another significant step forward to relieving traffic congestion through this critical corridor,” said Larry Camilleri, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "We are excited to work with Caltrans and SBCAG to deliver another important project for the community and traveling public.”

This segment is expected to begin in September 2024 and be completed in October 2026.

About Granite

