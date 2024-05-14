Granite CFO Announces Planned Retirement Date, Successor CFO Named

Granite (NYSE:GVA) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lisa Curtis announced that she will retire on September 16, 2024, and Granite has named Staci Woolsey, current Granite Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), to succeed Lisa Curtis at that time.

"Lisa stepped into her current role in January 2021,” stated Granite President and CEO Kyle Larkin. "The company and I are grateful for Lisa’s many contributions. Lisa’s perspective and leadership has been invaluable as we have transformed our company over the last three years,” added Kyle Larkin.

Staci Woolsey, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, joined Granite in June 2021 and will be promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer on September 16, 2024. As CFO, Staci will be responsible for leading all of Granite’s global financial functions including corporate accounting and finance, operational finance, tax, treasury, investor relations, internal audit, and IT.

"During her tenure at Granite, Staci has proven herself as an effective leader who has extensive knowledge of the construction industry,” explained Kyle Larkin. "Staci has the experience to excel in her new role as CFO, and I look forward to her contributions as a member of Granite’s executive committee,” added Larkin.

As CAO, Staci's primary areas of responsibility included corporate accounting, operational finance, internal controls compliance, and external and internal reporting.

About Lisa Curtis

Lisa Curtis’ career spans nearly 30 years and includes experience in accounting, finance, investor relations, and project management. Lisa joined Granite through the Layne Christensen acquisition in June 2018 and served as vice president and integration management officer until June 2019. She was promoted to vice president of investor relations, and later served as Granite’s chief accounting officer before assuming her current role of executive vice president and chief financial officer. Prior to joining Granite, Lisa served as vice president and chief accounting officer for Layne Christensen Company. Before joining Layne, Lisa worked for Cameron serving in positions of increasing responsibility and ultimately as their controller, responsible for external reporting, accounting policies, and internal controls. Lisa began her career in public accounting with Deloitte and graduated from Texas A&M University with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance. Lisa is a certified public accountant in Texas.

About Staci Woolsey

With 25 years of experience, Staci Woolsey has served as a VP, Controller, and CAO since 2014 at various notable companies. Her expertise spans global accounting, finance, and leadership, and more specifically, she is experienced in corporate accounting, SEC reporting, shared services, financial systems, planning and forecasting, investor relations, capital markets, post-merger integration, restructuring, and internal controls. Staci received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Idaho, is a certified public accountant, and will be attending the Stanford Executive Program this summer.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

