Granite Construction Honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes 3-Star Employer

Granite (NYSE:GVA), has been recognized by VETS Indexes as a 3-Star Employer in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

"Granite has demonstrated a commitment to recruiting veteran and military-connected employees, and then helping them grow and develop into leaders,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.

"Granite is proud of its strong record of helping veterans find success with our organization,” said Tim Gruber, SVP Human Resources. "We recognize the great values and skills military-connected individuals bring to Granite and work hard to bring them into our organization to further their career growth and opportunities. We’re excited about this recognition and look forward to continuing to build on these programs and initiatives.”

In 2020, Granite formalized its support of service-connected employees through the formation of Supporting and Recognizing the Veteran Community (SRVC), a military-focused employee resource group. Simultaneously, Granite’s Talent Acquisition team launched a veteran and transitioning military recruitment strategy that includes many military-centric partnerships and initiatives.

