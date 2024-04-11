Granite Construction Honored as a 2024 VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer

Granite (NYSE:GVA), has been recognized as a 4-Star Employer in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards in just its second year as a participant. This award acknowledges the company’s dedication to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

"Granite has shown a commitment to recruiting veteran and military-connected employees, and then fostering their growth and development into leaders,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.

"At Granite, we are immensely proud of our unwavering commitment towards assisting veterans in their pursuit of success within our organization,” said Tim Gruber, Granite SVP of Human Resources. "We acknowledge the exceptional values and skills military-connected individuals bring to Granite and strive to incorporate them into our organization to enhance their career growth and opportunities. We’re thrilled about this recognition and anticipate further strengthening these programs and initiatives.”

In 2020, Granite formalized its support for service-connected employees through the establishment of Supporting and Recognizing the Veteran Community (SRVC), a military-focused employee resource group. Concurrently, Granite’s Talent Acquisition team initiated a veteran and transitioning military recruitment strategy that encompasses numerous military-centric partnerships and initiatives. Now, in 2024, their efforts have been recognized with a 4-star rating, reflecting their ongoing commitment to this cause.

