22.10.2024 15:58:18
Granite Construction Secures $27 Mln Contract To Enhance SR 58/SR 99 Interchange In Bakersfield
(RTTNews) - Granite Construction Inc. (GVA), Tuesday announced that the company has received a $27 million contract to enhance the connectivity and efficiency of the State Route 58/State Route 99 interchange in Bakersfield.
The project includes the widening of the bridge over SR 99 and the building of a new bridge spanning Wible Road.
The construction company stated that the project is funded by the City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The construction is estimated to commence in November 2024 and complete in May 2026.
Currently, Granite's stock is trading at $83.13, down 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
