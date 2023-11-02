Granite Continues Airfield Safety Enhancement Program at Tucson International Airport

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $12 million dollar contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program at Tucson International Airport (TUS). This will be the third Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP 3) work package awarded as part of TAA’s previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project. The majority of funding will come from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the Airport Improvement Program, and the TAA will provide the requisite matching share.

GMP 3 will handle the demolition of Runway 11R/29L, a runway used primarily by General Aviation, followed by a new, reconstructed runway, 12/30, as part of GMP 4. The primary GMP 3 scope of work includes demolition, clearing and grubbing, earthwork, storm drain, and fencing.

Granite’s Swan Plant, located within five miles of the project, will provide approximately 3,700 tons of bedding sand for the storm drain on the initial package.

"Granite has been working consistently at Tucson International Airport for the past 10+ years and has built a solid reputation for its work product. We are the go-to contractor for airside civil work in a secure environment,” said Zach Thompson, Granite Area Manager. "Our safety record over the past year and a half has been exemplary with no air traffic incursions while reconstructing or constructing multiple taxiways and aprons.”

"What truly excites me about this project is that, when it is completed, the airfield safety enhancement project will meet current federal safety standards established by the FAA," said Danette Bewley, President and CEO of TAA. "In addition, the redundancy of the parallel runways will serve the Southern Arizona region well for decades to come."

This phase of the project is anticipated to begin November 2023 and expected to be completed April 2024.

Learn more about Granite’s aviation work here https://youtu.be/d2bSpg_XxS0?si=dhqKXY7wfMBGGaIj.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Tucson Airport Authority

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) is an independent, non-profit organization with the responsibility to operate, manage and develop Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN). The TAA receives no local tax dollars. It sustains operations from airport-generated revenues, like concessions, leases and landing fees. The TAA invests millions each year in safety, security, and customer service for the benefit of travelers, tenants, employees, and the entire Southern Arizona region. The airport system supports nearly 46,000 jobs and contributes to more than $8.3 billion in economic activity.

