Granite Expands Presence in Inland Empire, California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced the opening of its new office in Ontario, California. This strategic move marks Granite's commitment to serving the Inland Empire and further solidifying its position in the market.

Located in the heart of the Inland Empire, Granite’s Ontario office will serve as a hub for Granite's operations in the region. With this expansion, Granite aims to enhance its local presence, foster stronger relationships with clients, and contribute to the region's growth.

Infrastructure Connection: The Inland Empire is a vital corridor connecting Moreno Valley to Los Angeles. By establishing an office here, Granite aims to enhance this critical infrastructure link, facilitating smoother transportation and connectivity for residents and businesses.

Market Expertise: "Our commitment to growing our expertise in the market is unwavering,” says Bill Moore, Granite’s Vice President of Regional Operations. "The establishment of our new office is in alignment with Granite’s plan to secure more projects in the Inland Empire.”

Project Pipeline: Granite's presence in the Inland Empire positions it to participate in upcoming infrastructure projects. The company's track record of safety, quality, and sustainability makes it a trusted partner for public and private clients alike.

After successfully completing the $17 million Perris Logistics Center North project and the $22 million Metrolink Station Expansion, Granite will begin construction on the $25 million Hub at Ontario in June 2024.

Granite’s investment in the Inland Empire is a testament to its dedication to local communities. Not only is Granite creating jobs and supporting local suppliers, but it’s also contributing to infrastructure development. Furthermore, Granite is committed to fostering a robust hiring and recruiting process and encourages candidates to explore opportunities on its career page. This initiative aims to bring in local talent, providing them with opportunities for growth and development. By doing so, Granite hopes to be a positive force in the region, driving economic growth and community development.

About Granite

