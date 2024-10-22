Granite Launches Major Infrastructure Project to Enhance SR 58/SR 99 Interchange in Bakersfield

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $27 million contract by the City of Bakersfield to enhance the connectivity and efficiency of the State Route 58/State Route 99 (SR 58/SR 99) interchange in Bakersfield. Project funding is to come from the City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP) and was included in Granite’s third-quarter CAP.

The project includes the widening the bridge over SR 99, which will be added to the existing east bound SR 58 bridge. A new bridge will also be built spanning Wible Road, connecting directly to north bound SR 99.

Key components of the project include:

Four retaining walls

2,830 cubic yards of continuously reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP)

3,000 linear feet of concrete barrier rail

14,300 cubic yards of import borrow

A comprehensive drainage package

"We are excited to continue our strong relationship with the City of Bakersfield by providing an essential upgrade to one of the most significant intersections in the city,” said Larry Camilleri, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "This project represents a strong anchor job in the heart of the Bakersfield home market and includes a large structures component, which Granite can strategically leverage to continue pursuing excellence and growth in the area.”

Granite’s nearby Solari plant will supply 4,000 tons of HMA, 7,000 tons of Class II base, and 14,300 cubic yards of import materials.

Construction is expected to begin in November 2024 and be completed in May 2026.

