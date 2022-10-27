Granite Plants and Personnel Earn 2022 CalCIMA Excellence in Safety Awards

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been honored with four CalCIMA Excellence in Safety Awards at the 2022 CalCIMA Education Conference in San Diego. The awards recognize "exceptional contributions to safety leadership, innovation, and commitment." Three Granite facilities and one Granite employee received recognition.

Granite Safety Manager, Josh Peterson received a Safety Professional Award for his work overseeing the Valley Region’s plant business. "Josh has an impressive background: a Marine combat veteran, with extensive construction experience in roles such as crane operator, foreman and superintendent. He is a prime example of the focus, knowledge, and experience needed to excel as a safety professional, and this award recognizes his excellence,” said Buzz Biles, Granite safety manager. "His dedication to protecting the country, industry, co-workers, and company proves the passion he has for his work.”

Granite’s Bradshaw facility in Sacramento obtained the Safety Excellence award for the Asphalt Plant category. Bradshaw had a busy 2021 working with a joint venture partner to pave Caltrans’ largest 2022 paving project of nearly 700K tons of asphalt concrete (AC) on I5. Some of Bradshaw’s safety innovations include a stable culture and operations team, and relocation/replacement of the oil sampling box to ensure the sampling hot oil is safe and ergonomic. Furthermore, signage was added to clarify traffic patterns in response to MSHA’s highest safety risk—interactions with rolling stock in our yards. Tool caddies were installed at each work area to both reduce motion associated with relocation, and to facilitate clean-up. Cold feed and mix samplers were added to help with strain and ergonomic concerns when sampling products.

Granite’s Big Rock Quarry in Llano won the Large Aggregate category, and the Highway 175 Quarry in Lakeport won the Small Aggregate category. These facilities have several systems to enhance safety, including innovative and state-of-the art noise and dust control systems, "Take 5” safety meetings to keep safety at top-of-mind for all employees, a Job Site Hazard Assessment (JHA) program, annual refresher training, site specific training, and task training. These methods are key elements to the success and safety of our facilities and business.

"We are proud of all the Excellence in Safety Award recipients. It is a testament to their dedication, commitment, and ingenuity in meeting the demands of safety while producing aggregates, minerals, concrete, and asphalt,” said Robert Dugan, CalCIMA CEO/President. "We are an essential yet challenging business. Each one of our recipients personifies the commitment to getting our workers home to their families at the end of each day.”

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider.

