26.08.2024 13:25:22

Granite Point Appoints Blake Johnson As CFO

(RTTNews) - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) announced on Monday that Blake Johnson will take on the role of chief financial officer, starting December 1, 2024. Prior to this appointment, Johnson will join the company as Deputy CFO by October 28, 2024.

This transition follows the resignation of current CFO Marcin Urbaszek, who is leaving to pursue a new opportunity with a global financial institution. The company stated that Urbaszek will continue with Granite Point until Johnson officially takes over in December.

Johnson brings nearly 20 years of experience in finance to Granite Point, having previously held the position of Controller and currently serving as Acting Chief Accounting Officer at Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Registered Shs 2,22 -0,89% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Märkte zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Markt und auch der deutsche Leitindex tendieren am Dienstag im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es indes in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen