|
26.08.2024 13:25:22
Granite Point Appoints Blake Johnson As CFO
(RTTNews) - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) announced on Monday that Blake Johnson will take on the role of chief financial officer, starting December 1, 2024. Prior to this appointment, Johnson will join the company as Deputy CFO by October 28, 2024.
This transition follows the resignation of current CFO Marcin Urbaszek, who is leaving to pursue a new opportunity with a global financial institution. The company stated that Urbaszek will continue with Granite Point until Johnson officially takes over in December.
Johnson brings nearly 20 years of experience in finance to Granite Point, having previously held the position of Controller and currently serving as Acting Chief Accounting Officer at Two Harbors Investment Corp.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
04.08.24
|Ausblick: Granite Point Mortgage Trust stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Granite Point Mortgage Trust stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Registered Shs
|2,22
|-0,89%