04.10.2024 12:39:00
Granite REIT Notice of Conference Call for Third Quarter 2024 Results
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) expects to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the close of markets on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Granite will hold a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results. The conference call will be chaired by Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Conference Call:
Date:
Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Telephone:
|
North America (Toll-Free): 1-800-579-2543
International (Toll): 1-785-424-1789
Conference ID/Passcode:
|
REIT
Webcast:
|
To access the live audio webcast in listen-only mode, please visit
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/828116633 or https://granitereit.com/events.
To hear a replay of the webcast, please visit https://granitereit.com/events. The replay will be available for 90 days.
ABOUT GRANITE
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 63.3 million square feet of leasable area.
OTHER INFORMATION
Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.