07.11.2022 22:00:00

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ("Granite Ridge”) (NYSE:GRNT) today announced its third quarter 2022 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued before the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 14, 2022.

A conference call is scheduled for Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss the third quarter combined pro forma results. Instructions on how to access the call and relevant accompanying disclosures are shown below.

Internet: We encourage participants to pre-register for the webcast using the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/432451518. Alternatively, at www.graniteridge.com select "Investors” then "Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the press release.

Telephone: Dial (888) 660-6093 (or (929) 203-0844 for international callers) and enter confirmation code 4127559 five minutes before the call. Additional disclosures are available via Granite Ridge’s internet address above.

A transcript of the conference call will be archived on Granite Ridge’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through November 28, 2022. To access the audio replay dial (800) 770-2030 and enter confirmation code 4127559.

About Granite Ridge

Granite Ridge is a scaled, non-operated oil & gas exploration and production company. We invest in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with proven operators. We create value by generating sustainable full-cycle risk adjusted returns for investors, offering a rewarding experience for our team, and delivering reliable energy solutions to all – safely and responsibly. For more information, visit Granite Ridge’s website at www.graniteridge.com.

