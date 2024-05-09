Granite Secures Contract for Infrastructure Project Near Ontario International Airport

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a $25 million contract by McDonald Property Group to retrofit offsite infrastructure at the east end of the runway of the Ontario International Airport. The project was included in Granite’s first-quarter CAP.

This retrofit will accommodate the construction of nine logistics buildings, totaling 4,263,000 square feet. Granite will be responsible for upsizing and retrofitting domestic water, sanitary sewer, and storm drainage systems. The project also includes the new construction of a reclaimed waterline, fire service lines, and dry utility systems. In addition, Granite will be reconstructing the streets, upgrading access with curb & gutter, driveways, and sidewalks, along with street lighting.

"Granite was selected as a partner for this project based on our qualifications and our ability to meet the needs of the owner,” said Todd Besant, Granite Project Executive. "We are leveraging our national resources to meet their accelerated schedule and deliver the first four buildings to market in Q2 of 2025.”

"This project aligns with the Desert Cities Region’s strategic plan by expanding our geographical footprint into the Inland Empire and diversifying our project mix with an anchor project,” said Bill Moore, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "We recently opened an area office with views of this project to further push our home market strategy.”

The project is anticipated to begin in June 2024 and Granite’s project scope is expected to be completed by August 2025.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

