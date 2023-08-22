Granite Selected for Approximately $72 Million Project in Capitola, California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $72 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to build auxiliary lanes and bus-on-shoulder facilities on Highway 1 between Bay/Porter and State Park Drive in Capitola, California. Funded by the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (SCCRTC), with Local Measure D-Highway Corridor funds, Senate Bill 1 grants, and other SCCRTC discretionary funds, the project was included in Granite's second quarter CAP.

The upcoming project will construct various critical components, including concrete retaining walls, noise reduction measures, storm drains, a bicycle and pedestrian bridge, and reconstruct a 165 ft long vehicle bridge adding bicycle and pedestrian features. The project is adjacent to Granite's previously awarded Highway 1 auxiliary lane and bus-on-shoulder project between 41st Avenue and Soquel, and centrally located between two of Granite’s materials facilities supporting our home market strategy and commitment to improving local transportation and accessibility.

Granite will recycle approximately 12,000 tons of existing asphalt and concrete into recycled aggregates and utilize approximately 88,000 tons of subbase & base from its local aggregate and recycled aggregate plants. 24,000 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA) and 13,000 tons of rubberized HMA (a product that incorporates and recycles old tires) will be used from its Salinas Hot Plant, a certified Green Business, ensuring readily available high-quality materials and highlighting Granite's commitment to environmentally conscious practices and sustainability.

"Our team is thrilled to embark on these transformative projects to enhance the vital infrastructure along the Hwy 1 Corridor in Santa Cruz County, improving safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists alike,” said Vice President of Regional Operations, Brent Fogg. "Our core values of excellence and safety will guide us to ensure minimal disruption to local traffic during construction. We eagerly anticipate the completion of these projects and the enhanced mobility they will provide our local community."

The project is planned to begin in September 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

