Granite Selected for I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project in Tucson, Arizona

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $15 million rehabilitation contract by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for pavement rehabilitation and bridge deck repair. The project will be funded by Federal Highway Administration and ADOT to improve an almost 10 mile stretch of Interstate 10 (I-10) in Tucson, Arizona. The award is expected to be included in Granite’s fourth quarter CAP.

The pavement rehabilitation project is in Pima County, on I-10 within Tucson city limits, beginning at milepost 262.4 and extending east along I-10 to milepost 272. The scope of work includes the removal of existing asphaltic concrete friction course (ACFC) by milling and replacing with new asphalt-rubber concrete friction course (AR-ACFC), placing crack seal and fog coat on the shoulders, constructing guardrail, bridge deck repair and installing conduit, traffic signs, pavement markings, and highway lighting. Granite’s Arizona Swan plant will provide approximately 29,000 tons of hot mix asphalt to the project, including 40 shifts of night paving which will increase daily plant production.

"We have a longstanding relationship with ADOT, and this project will build on our current work with the organization,” said Anthony Alfonso, Granite area manager. "The project team just completed two ADOT resurfacing projects in Q3 2022.”

The project is expected to begin December 2022 and to be completed August 2023.

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005200/en/