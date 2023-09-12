Granite Takes Home Gold and Silver at the 2023 MerComm ARC Awards

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is pleased to announce it has won two ARC Awards in 2023. Granite’s 2022 Sustainability Report won Gold, and its 2022 Annual Report won Silver, in this year's — the 37th — annual international competition. Across six continents, 90 countries competing, 15 languages submitted, spanning 24 time zones, the ARC Award's mission is to celebrate the creativity of the annual report in all its forms.

"This award reflects the hard work and collaboration of many people throughout Granite and our partnership with Granato Creative Group,” said Granite Sustainability Lead, Raven Adams. "Our reports stand out for how well they communicate the ‘spirit of the organization,’ one of the key judging criteria, and I congratulate all these teams on this recognition of their dedication to our core value of sustainability.”

The International ARC Awards is the "Academy Awards of Annual Reports", according to the financial media. The awards are globally recognized, providing a platform for the highest standards in the annual report industry. It is the world's largest international competition honoring excellence in annual reports. The competition is open to corporations, small companies, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and associations, as well as agencies and individuals involved in producing annual reports. Winning an ARC is one of the leading accolades in the investor relations industry.

