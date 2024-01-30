Granite Unveils State-of-the-Art Aggregate Plant

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced the successful completion of its first fully automated aggregate plant in Tucson, Arizona, marking a milestone in the company's commitment to technological advancement and sustainable production practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130641742/en/

Construction of the Swan plant commenced in May 2023 and represents Granite’s dedication to leveraging technology to improve operations and overcome workforce challenges. By incorporating automation, Granite can produce aggregates cost-effectively while minimizing the need for night and weekend shifts associated with peak demands. The enhanced production capabilities and operational flexibility afforded by the automated technology position Granite as an industry leader, ready to meet the evolving demands of the market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Construction of the Swan Facility commenced in May 2023 and represents Granite’s dedication to leveraging technology to improve operations and overcome workforce challenges. By incorporating automation, Granite can produce aggregates cost-effectively while minimizing the need for night and weekend shifts associated with peak demands. The enhanced production capabilities and operational flexibility afforded by the automated technology position Granite as an industry leader, ready to meet the evolving demands of the market.

"This significant investment underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation within the materials industry," said Brad Estes, Granite Senior Vice President of Materials. "The fully automated wash plant not only addresses current workforce challenges, but also positions us for sustained growth in one of our long-term aggregate markets. We are excited to unveil this state-of-the-art facility and further solidify our position as an aggregate producer."

As Granite strives for excellence in materials production, it looks forward to the Swan Plant’s positive impact on its operations, employees, and the communities it serves.

For more information about Granite’s materials business visit https://www.graniteconstruction.com/materials.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130641742/en/