Granite Wins Six Safety and Environmental Awards From NSSGA

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is proud to announce that it has been honored with six awards including the prestigious Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety large company award by The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA). This esteemed recognition was conferred during the NSSGA Legislative & Policy Forum, held in Washington DC on September 25, 2023.

The Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety Award is a testament to the steadfast commitment of NSSGA member companies to prioritize the safety and well-being of their employees. These awards acknowledge those member companies with the lowest total accident incidence rate for the previous year within their respective size categories.

Granite emerged as the Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety winner in the large company category, underscoring the company's relentless dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards across all its operations. This recognition reflects Granite’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and instilling best practices that ensure the well-being of its workforce.

"Safety is a Core Value at Granite. Receiving this award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to protecting the teams working in our aggregate operations,” said Senior Vice President of Construction Materials, Brad Estes. "Our people are our greatest asset; Granite’s commitment to safety reflects how much we value our employees."

"Safety shapes the culture and everyday practices of each of our members,” said NSSGA President & CEO Michael Johnson. "Our members stay vigilant about training and ensure safety practices occur on every level. The 2023 Safety winners must be congratulated for continuing to keep safety as a core value.”

Full Awards List:

Gold

Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety

Granite (companywide)

Silver

Facility - Environmental Excellence

Felton Quarry - Felton, CA

Bronze

Facility – Environmental Excellence

Solari Sand & Gravel Plant – Arvin, CA

Coalinga Asphalt Plant – Coalinga, CA

Palmer Facility - Anchorage, AK

Big Rock Aggregates Plant - Llano, CA

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230926892367/en/