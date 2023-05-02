Granite's Alaska Region Recognized for Safety Performance by the Alaska Safety Advisory Council

Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) Alaska Region team was awarded the Governor's Safety Award of Excellence by the Alaska Safety Advisory Council for their exceptional safety performance in 2022. Granite's safety and environmental performance were closely evaluated over the last three years against other competing companies.

The Governor's Safety Award of Excellence recognizes organizations that promote superior corporate citizenship by demonstrating excellence in ensuring the safety and health of their personnel, as well as protecting the environment and assets. The Alaska Safety Advisory Council collaborates with official and unofficial entities to reduce accidental deaths and injuries while promoting safety, health, and wellness for Alaskans.

"For the eighth time in the last 11 years, the Alaska Region has received this award. Our repeated recognition displays the team's unwavering commitment to safety as a core value,” said Granite SVP of Safety, Health, Environment, and Quality (SHEQ), Dave Hulverson. "It should also be noted that the team has achieved 300,000 recordable injury-free hours, which is a testament to the outstanding safety performance of Alaska Region employees. These accomplishments did not happen by accident.”

In addition, the Alaska Region completed the 2022 season with zero OSHA recordable injuries, indicating success in preventing serious workplace injuries throughout the year. This accomplishment speaks to the region's commitment to ensuring its employees' safety and its safety protocols' effectiveness.

Achieving zero OSHA recordable injuries is no small feat, especially in inherently hazardous industries such as mining, oil and gas, and construction. Such industries often face significant safety risks due to the nature of their work, and therefore, safety measures are critical to preventing accidents and injuries.

About Granite

