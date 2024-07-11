Granite’s Jorge Quezada selected to Diversity MBA’s list of Top 25 Outstanding Leadership and Diversity Impact Awards

Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) Chief Diversity Officer, Jorge Quezada, has been selected to Diversity MBA’s list of Top 25 Outstanding Leadership and Diversity Impact Awards.

This award honors 25 pioneers, change makers, and community leaders. It recognizes and uplifts those who have distinguished themselves in the field of diversity, have been a presence on recognizable boards, or have done outstanding work in terms of giving back to their communities.

They are role models who lead with honesty, integrity, drive, and innovative ideas. Moreover, they are mentors, and sponsors who help people reach their goals and/or achieve their next levels. Through motivation, compassion, and positive collaboration, the 25 listed honorees were selected based upon their extended tenure, community involvement, leadership acumen and commitment, they consistently contribute to the success of others while making significant impacts themselves.

"We take pride in being able to recognize and celebrate these incredible and impactful leaders,” said Pam McElvane, CEO Diversity MBA Media. "In our eyes, this is a celebration of not just their legacy, but furtherance of our mission to promote diversity.”

"Our inclusive diversity work is a key differentiator to attract and retain people in a competitive environment,” says Granite President and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Larkin. "This recognition for Jorge Quezada is not only a celebration of Quezada as a catalyst for change, but also as an endorsement of Granite’s pursuit to encourage inclusive diversity across our company.”

Quezada will be recognized at Diversity MBA’s 18th Annual DMBA National Leadership Development & Recognition Conference, to be held October 2-4, 2024. He will receive a custom award, profile in the Top 25 Leaders of Impact publication, and opportunity to share his experiences with emerging leaders.

