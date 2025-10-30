Diamond Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3CSQ7 / ISIN: US25265K1025
|
30.10.2025 18:41:58
Great Diamond Liquidates Entire Stake in FTGC Worth $7.8 Million
Great Diamond Partners, LLC fully exited its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) during the third quarter, executing an estimated $7.82 million trade.According to a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 20, 2025, Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold its entire position of approximately 317,076 shares in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund. The estimated value of the trade was $7.82 million. The fund now reports no remaining holdings in FTGC.This was a full liquidation of FTGC, which now represents 0% of the fund’s 13F assets under management. The position previously accounted for 1.65% of fund AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
