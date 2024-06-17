|
17.06.2024 10:47:00
Great News For Archer Aviation Investors. Time to Buy?
The futuristic allure of an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) taxi service appears closer than ever to reality. Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has announced that it's received the "Part 135 Air Carrier & Operator certificate" from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), allowing it to begin commercial operations.Don't grab your carry-on just yet, as Archer's "Midnight" eVTOL aircraft is still awaiting a separate certification. Nevertheless, investors should welcome this development, with the company reaffirming 2025 as its target to debut passenger services.With shares of Archer Aviation currently trading near a 52-week low, every bit of good news can help. So is the stock now cleared for takeoff? Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
