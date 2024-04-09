Company announcement 10/2024

Green Hydrogen Systems’ Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2024

The Annual General Meeting of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S was held today, 9 April 2024.

Agenda and resolutions

1. The Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year





The Annual General Meeting took note of the Board of Directors’ report.

2. Presentation and adoption of the Annual Report for 2023





The Annual Report for the financial year 2023 was adopted.

3. Appropriation of loss as recorded in the adopted annual report





The Board of Directors’ proposal to retain the loss for 2023 in accordance with the Annual Report for 2023 was adopted.

4. Presentation and adoption of the remuneration report for 2023





The Annual General Meeting adopted the remuneration report for the financial year 2023.

5. Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management





The Annual General Meeting adopted the proposal to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and Executive Management.

6. Election of members to the Board of Directors





The following individuals were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors:

Lars Valsøe Bertelsen

Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen

Armin Schnettler

Anders Jakob Vedel

Poul Due Jensen





As new members of the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting eletected:

Thomas Broe-Andersen

Andreas Nauen

7. Election of auditor





PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33771231, was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

The election applied to auditing as well as assurance engagements relating to sustainability reporting.

8. Proposals from the Board of Directors:





8(a) Authorisation to the Board of Directors to issue warrants

The Annual General Meeting adopted the authorisation to the Board of Directors to grant warrants to participants of the Company’s long-term incentive program.

8(b) Indemnification Scheme

(1) The Annual General Meeting adopted an indemnification scheme for the Board of Directors.





(2) The Annual General Meeting adopted an amendment to the Articles of Association to include the indemnification scheme as a new Article 12 of the Articles of Association.





8(c) Approval of Remuneration Policy

The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Policy, including amendments.

8(d) Approval of the Board of Directors’ fees for the current financial year and ad hoc fees

The following level of remuneration for 2024 was approved:

Position Fee 2024 (DKK) Member of the Board of Directors 315,000 Chairperson of the Board of Directors 785,000 Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors 470,000 Member of the Audit & Risk Committee 100,000 Chairperson of the Audit & Risk Committee 200,000 Member of the Manufacturing & Technology Committee 100,000 Chairperson of the Manufacturing & Technology Committee 200,000 Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee 100,000 Chairperson of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee 200,000

The Annual General Meeting approved extraordinary ad hoc fees of (i) DKK 342,465 to Christian Clausen and (ii) DKK 171,232 to Anders Jakob Vedel, covering the period from 28 August 2023 through 31 December 2023.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held its constituting board meeting. At the meeting, Thomas Broe-Andersen was elected as chairperson of the Board of Directors and Anders Jakob Vedel was elected as vice-chairperson of the Board of Directors.

For more info please contact:

Media: Jesper Buhl, Communications Advisor, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 15 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

