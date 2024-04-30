|
30.04.2024 17:00:15
Green Product Award winner 2024: ChargePost from ADS-TEC Energy recognized as a sustainable, future-proof product
|
ChargePost is a battery-buffered rapid charging station that enables off-grid charging of electric vehicles within minutes. With its integrated battery storage, it can store energy from a power-limited electricity grid to charge an EV at up to 300 kW, even when the power connection is many times lower. This eliminates the need for any expensive and resource-intensive grid expansion.
When a PV system is connected to ChargePost, the self-generated electricity can be used for charging. When there is no vehicle to charge, the stored energy can be used for other purposes or fed back into the grid. These features make ChargePost a sustainable solution as well as making it possible to charge an EV in minutes in locations where it would otherwise not be possible, including rural areas far away from highways and charging parks, or in city centers.
In a statement, the Green Product Awards jury said: “ADS-TEC Energy’s ChargePost can help to promote the acceptance of electromobility. Faster charging can lead to more people opting for this type of mobility.”
Every year, the Green Product Awards recognize products and concepts that stand out in terms of design, innovation, and sustainability. The winners in 12 categories were selected from 250 shortlisted products and concepts. This year saw a record number of award submissions with 1,500 entries from 60 countries.
About ADS-TEC Energy
Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.
More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com
Media Contacts:
ADS-TEC Energy International:
Juliane Kunz
Senior Press Officer
press@ads-tec-energy.com
ADS-TEC Energy United States:
Stephannie Depa
Breakaway Communications
sdepa@breakawaycom.com
+1 530-864-0136
Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
Key word(s): Enterprise
Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|72622 Nürtingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ads-tec.de
|EQS News ID:
|1892179
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ADS-TEC Energy Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ADS-TEC Energy Plc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ADS-TEC Energy Plc Registered Shs
|9,92
|5,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX gibt nach -- US-Börsen leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es unterdessen leicht nach unten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit Abgaben. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.