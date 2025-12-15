Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
|
15.12.2025 06:00:21
Green sleeves? Laundry detergent being tweaked owing to gen Z’s love of matcha
Japanese green tea named stain of the year as survey finds Aperol spritz and bubble tea are also leaving their markIt used to be curry sauce, egg yolk and red wine that ruined Britain’s clothes but in a sign of the times laundry detergents are being reformulated to tackle stains left by matcha lattes, Aperol spritz and bubble tea.In a month when year-end gongs are dished out, from BBC Sports Personality to Pantone’s Colour of 2026 (a white called “cloud dancer”), matcha has received the dubious accolade “stain of the year”.Matcha (39%).Aperol/Cocktails (38%).Lipstick/bronzer (37).Protein shakes/sports drinks (35%).Bubble tea (35%).Nail polish (35%).Sriracha/hot sauces (34%).Deodorant (33%).Makeup/foundation (32%). Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
