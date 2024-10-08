|
09.10.2024 01:42:41
GreenX Metals awarded $325 million in dispute with Poland over coal project
GreenX Metals ASX: GRX reported Tuesday it has won its arbitration claims against Poland under both the Australia-Poland Bilateral Investment Treaty and the Energy Charter Treaty. The company was awarded £252 million ($325m) after the tribunal unanimously held that the Republic of Poland had breached its obligations under the Treaties in relation to the Jan Karski coking coal project. The Australian company, formerly Prairie Mining, launched international arbitration proceedings against Poland in 2020, arguing that Warsaw breached bilateral treaties by blocking Prairie’s investment in two coal mines — Jan Karski and Dębieńsko. Polish media reported at the time that the company could seek as much as 10 billion zlotys ($2.64 billion) in compensation. Regarding the Dębieńsko project, the Tribunal did not uphold the Claim under the Treaties. The projects contain coking coal as well as thermal coal. Thermal coal, used for power, is struggling to attract investment because of concerns about the environment, but coking coal, used in steelmaking, is still viewed as a strategic mineral. The company was represented by London-based firm Boies Schiller Flexner. The claim was brought under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Rules and the awards are final and binding. GreenX Metals is also advancing the Arctic Rift copper project in Greenland. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GreenX Metals Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu GreenX Metals Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GreenX Metals Limited Registered Shs
|0,47
|0,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen im Blick: Leichtes Minus an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Der deutsche Markt bewegte sich nach unten. In den USA setzen sich die Verkäufer durch. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominierten die Bullen.