Greg Gutfeld Extends Fox News Contract

(RTTNews) - Greg Gutfeld and FOX News Media have agreed to a multi-year contract extension where he will continue as host of FOX News Channel's late-night sensation Gutfeld! and co-host of The Five. He also will occasionally host and produce FOX Nation programming, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Gutfeld!, which celebrates its third anniversary this Friday, includes regular panelists George "Tyrus" Murdoch and Kat Timpf offering their no-holds-barred takes on the news of the day accompanied by skits and analysis with a satirical twist from 10-11PM/ET every weeknight. The program draws the largest audience in late-night television in viewers with 2.2 million viewers and 304,000 in the 25-54 demo, the company said.

Since its launch in 2021, Gutfeld has increased his audience by 47% in viewership and 10% in the 18-49 demo.

In addition to late-night role, Gutfeld serves as co-host of cable's highest-rated program The Five (5-6 PM/ET) which averaged 3,038,000 viewers in the first-quarter of 2024 and topped all programs on cable for the last ten consecutive quarters.

Previously, Gutfeld was the host of The Greg Gutfeld Show (2015-2021), which aired on Saturday nights and outpaced several late-night broadcast programs in viewership. Prior to that, he helmed the overnight cable news sleeper hit Red Eye.