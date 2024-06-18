GRF Sampling New High Linearity Gain Block, Boosting Performance Over Its Most Popular Wideband Amplifier

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces it is now sampling the GRF2113, a next-generation variant of its highly popular GRF2013 amplifier core. The gain of this new variant surpasses that of its predecessor by up to 3.5 dB, providing extra headroom in wireless infrastructure receive and transmit setups where marginal cascaded gain is a concern.

"The GRF2013 has proven to be one of the company’s most successful products to date, having sold well over 15 million units in the past 5 years," says Jim Ahne, Vice President of Marketing at Guerrilla RF. "With the gain enhancements achieved with the GRF2113, Guerrilla RF is well-positioned to maintain its lead in the gain block market. This part is expected to be highly popular among our 5G, point-to-point, and cellular repeater/booster customers who seek additional gain options for their radio lineups. The GRF2113 complements the previously released GRF2013, GRF2010, and GRF2010 series, offering designers a choice between nominal gain levels of 21.5, 18, 15, and 10 dB.”

The GRF2113 is designed to operate between 50 to 4000 MHz while using a single, broadband tune. When used at 2.5 GHz, the GRF2113 delivers 21.5 dB of gain, 22 dBm of OP1dB compression, 38 dBm of OIP3 linearity, and a low noise figure of 1.75 dB (as measured on the device’s standard evaluation board; de-embedded NF values are approximate 0.2dB lower). As with most of GRF’s amplifier cores, the GRF2113 touts a flexible biasing architecture allowing for customizable tradeoffs in linearity and power consumption. Supply voltages can vary between 3 and 6 V, although most customers will elect to use a standard 5 V supply with 115 mA of biasing current.

The GRF2113 utilizes Guerilla RF’s popular 2 x 2 mm DFN-8 package – following an industry standard in both pinout and footprint.

Pricing and Availability

Samples and evaluation boards are available for the GRF2113. Prices start at $0.98 (10,000-up, EXW USA). Visit https://www.guerrilla-rf.com/products/detail/sku/2113 for additional details.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. The company has shipped over 200 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list. Before becoming a public company in late 2021, Guerrilla RF made the top Inc. 500 list for two years, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "plan,” "project,” "anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

