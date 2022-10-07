Griffon Says Strategic Alternatives Process Ongoing

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) said that its strategic alternatives process is active and ongoing. The Committee on Strategic Considerations is overseeing the process. The company noted that together with management, the committee continues to work closely with the company's financial advisor Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

As previously announced, the Board is reviewing a comprehensive range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalization or other strategic transaction.

Griffon expects to provide an update on the process by the end of November 2022 together with the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 year-end financial results.

There is no assurance that the process will result in any transaction being entered into or consummated.

The company has determined that its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on March 15, 2023, about one month later than the company's last annual meeting of shareholders.