07.02.2022 14:27:07
Griffon's Board Urges Shareholders To Vote For Its Director Nominees - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of Griffon Corporation (GFF) urged shareholders to vote for all four of the company's director nominees at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Griffon noted that it has serious concerns about Voss Capital's candidate Charles Diao, the only remaining nominee from Voss' initial slate of three. The company noted that Diao lacks a skillset that will add to Griffon's Board.
"We strongly disagree with the recent recommendations from Glass Lewis and ISS, which fail to fully factor in our recent successful M&A execution and strong recent performance driven by the deliberate repositioning of our businesses and our significant deleveraging of the Griffon balance sheet," the company said.
