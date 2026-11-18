Across the front of the Department of Earth Sciences building at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad, large letters spell out a sentence that could pass for marketing copy almost anywhere else: “We Explore the Hidden Treasures.”

After an afternoon with the people inside, it reads less like a slogan and more like a job description.

Sajid, a PhD candidate in geology, grew up surrounded by mountains in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. When he was a boy, his father gave him a charge he has never forgotten.

“My son,” he told him, “you have to be the engineer of mountains.”

Sajid applied to the department’s PhD program five times over three years before gaining admission.

A different kind of enrolment problem

Before this trip, I said one of the things I would be looking for in Islamabad was the people. With the country’s flagship mining project appearing to slow recently, are the geologists and engineers Pakistan has trained finding work in the sector, or leaving?

I went looking for an answer at the source, meeting with Dr. Shazia Naseem, a professor of geophysics who chairs the Department of Earth Sciences and has taught there for 28 years, six of her graduate students, and a learning and development representative from the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC).

In Canada and the United States, the mining industry has a pipeline problem. Undergraduate enrolment in US mining engineering programs fell 60% between 2015 and 2023, to just 590 students, according to a 2024 National Academies report. In Canada, Engineers Canada data show enrolment in mining engineering has dropped by a third since 2018, and degrees awarded by half, even as engineering degrees overall have grown. A career spent studying rocks no longer carries the appeal it once did.

I told the group as much. Their answers suggested Pakistan faces nearly the opposite problem. The passion is plentiful, but the other elements needed to build a flourishing mining industry are still developing.

The treasure map

Ask a Pakistani geoscientist what makes the country special, and the answer starts with plate tectonics. Pakistan sits where three plates meet, ringed by the Hindu Kush, the Karakoram and the ranges of Balochistan.

“It’s a paradise for the geologist,” Dr. Naseem said.

The students carry a version of that map in their heads. Mishal, a PhD candidate in geophysics just months from graduation, walked me through it region by region: gems in the north, lead and antimony farther south, and one of the world’s largest salt mines.

Sajid described the northern areas as a “geological zoo,” where Himalayan mountain-building is exposed in the rock and small placer operations already work the rivers.

“There are still some places which are untapped and unexplored,” he said.

As Mishal explained, there has never been enough money to explore them.

Sohail, a mid-career student who spent two decades in industry before returning to pursue a master’s in geology, put the scale of the opportunity in one line. Reko Diq, he said, “is just ten percent of Balochistan.”

A calling

I asked each of the six graduate students what had first drawn them to the earth sciences. Very few children, after all, tell their kindergarten teacher they want to grow up to be geologists.

Mishal’s answer came without hesitation. It was a verse from the Quran urging believers to reflect on how the earth and heavens were created.

“Everything in the earth and the heavens is made for a purpose,” she said. “There is nothing random.”

While studying geology, she kept returning to the text. One passage, from Surah An-Naba, asks: “Have We not made the earth as a resting place, and the mountains as stakes?”

She found herself reflecting on passages like it alongside her coursework. Dr. Naseem reads the verse as an expression of isostasy, the geological principle that mountains have deep roots that help keep the Earth’s crust in balance, much as an iceberg floats with most of its mass below the waterline.

For Mishal, though, the purpose extends beyond understanding to practical application.

“We have to do it for the why, for the people,” she said. “Whatever I study, I should make an impact to the benefit of the society.”

That is a different motivation from those usually discussed at an investment forum. In her view, mineral deposits exist for a reason, and discovering and developing them for her community is part of fulfilling that purpose. The treasure hunt is an act of faith as much as a pursuit of science.

She was not alone. Abdul Basit, a master’s student in geophysics, described his inspiration as wanting to explore “what Allah made in earth and around earth and why it is happening.”

In the West, debates over mining often pit economics against environmental and social concerns. In this room, the economics, the science and the sense of purpose seemed to point in the same direction.

How they got here

Not every student’s path began with a moment of clarity. Some discovered the field by accident and developed a passion for it along the way.

Abdul Basit pursued geophysics after a friend mentioned it. He then waited a year for a place in the program and now calls it one of the best things that has happened to him.

Dania, who is pursuing a master’s in geophysics, discovered the field in a ninth-grade science class, “fascinated by what’s unseen beneath our feet.” Had geology not captured her interest, she said, she might have become a space scientist or an artist.

Arisha, also pursuing a master’s in geophysics, originally wanted to study artificial intelligence and machine learning. Rather than abandon that interest, she incorporated it into her studies, writing thesis code alongside her geophysics research.

Sohail pointed out the generational difference. When he started two decades ago, he did not have a particular calling. He loved physics but could not get into a physics program, so he chose geophysics as the closest alternative with “physics” in its name.

“It’s been a very good job for me,” he said.

Today’s students, he observed, have more options but still choose the field.

Most said their families do not fully understand what they do but support them anyway. Some of Dania’s relatives believe she can predict earthquakes.

Demand and the pull abroad

The students’ enthusiasm is meeting a labour market increasingly in their favour. When Dr. Naseem joined the department in 1998, most jobs were in oil and gas. Today, she said, demand for mineral exploration expertise is overtaking petroleum work, and there are not enough trained people to meet it.

She estimates her graduates now split roughly evenly between oil and gas and minerals. Employers include OGDC, Mari, Pakistan Oilfields, the Geological Survey of Pakistan and a growing number of private mineral companies. Companies increasingly prefer fresh undergraduates they can train on their own software and data.

Undergraduate admissions reached a record this year, but graduate enrolment tells a more complicated story. Applications to the master’s and PhD programs have fallen from more than 70 a semester a decade ago to around 30 today.

Dr. Naseem cited two reasons: financial pressures and opportunities abroad. She estimates that 20% to 30% of graduates go on to work outside Pakistan.

That represents a loss for a country trying to build an industry, but it also speaks to the quality of the training. The department’s alumni, Dr. Naseem said, hold senior positions in exploration departments and universities around the world.

The challenge is whether Pakistan’s domestic industry can expand quickly enough to persuade the next generation to stay.

What a treasure hunter needs

Every treasure hunt needs three things: a map, the means to dig and someone who knows what the treasure is worth. The group was candid about Pakistan’s shortcomings in all three areas.

The map is the first gap. Much of the country is difficult to reach, and companies are reluctant to invest where geological data are scarce. Sohail said the government plans a first-pass airborne geophysical survey of the country, modelled on Western Australia’s mapping efforts, with the resulting data to be sold to explorers. New geological data-sharing programs featured prominently at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF) this week.

The means to dig is the second. The department trains explorers, but not the specialists needed for the next stages of mine development.

“Our part is for the exploration only,” Dr. Naseem said.

Pakistan lacks sufficient extraction and processing capacity, meaning raw minerals are too often sold cheaply and processed elsewhere.

The third gap is valuation. Economic geology is taught only at a foundational level, and Pakistan has very few qualified persons able to sign off on mineral resources under international reporting standards such as JORC or NI 43-101.

The academy as it used to be

All of this takes place in buildings very different from those North American universities now use to recruit students. There are no glass atriums, elaborate showcases or lavish facilities. By Western campus standards, the department is basic.

What it lacks in infrastructure, it makes up for in resourcefulness and vigour.

Sitting with this group, I felt something close to nostalgia for what academia used to be: a place driven by intellectual curiosity rather than ever more extravagant facilities. Here, the students and their desire to learn take centre stage.

Asked whether ordinary Pakistanis support mineral development, Sohail said they do because “they see a future where they can have good jobs,” and a stronger economy in a country that has struggled for decades.

What the public lacks most, the students said, is knowledge of the resources beneath their feet.

For these aspiring geoscientists, the opportunity is as much about building Pakistan’s future as uncovering its geological past. Yet the country’s ability to turn mineral potential into economic prosperity will depend on more than exploration. It must develop the infrastructure, technical expertise and employment opportunities to match the ambitions of those it trains.

Sajid’s father asked him to become an engineer of mountains. He is well on his way.

Whether Pakistan builds an industry ready to employ him at home is a question that will take more than a single investment forum to answer.

* Erik Groves is a contributing analyst for MINING.COM and Corporate Strategy and In-House Counsel at Morgan Companies. He will attend and provide coverage of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF) in Islamabad on November 12 and 13.

Event organizers are assisting with travel, accommodation, and interview coordination with key participants. Neither Groves nor MINING.COM is receiving payment for coverage. All reporting, analysis, interview selection and editorial decisions remain independent of the organizers, who have no right to review or approve content before publication.

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