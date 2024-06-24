Group 1 Automotive: Dealerships Continue To Conduct Business Despite CDK Service Outage

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive (GPI) announced that the cybersecurity incident recently experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global, has disrupted Group 1's business applications and processes in its U.S. operations that rely on CDK's dealers' systems. The company said all Group 1 U.S. dealerships continue to conduct business using alternative processes until CDK's dealers' systems are available. The dealerships in the U.K. are not impacted by the CDK service outage.

Group 1 Automotive noted that CDK has advised that it anticipates the restoration of the dealer management system will require several days and not weeks.