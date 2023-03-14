GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Turnover 1st quarter 2023: € 116.4 M - Consolidation of the recovery - +21.1 % growth vs 2022 at a constant scope of consolidation - 22nd March 2023 General Meeting: dividend proposa

Turnover 1st quarter 2023: € 116.4 M (compared to € 98.1 M in 2022)

Consolidation of the recovery

+21.1 % growth vs 2022 at a constant scope of consolidation

22nd March 2023 General Meeting: dividend proposal of 0.32 € per share

Paris, 14th March 2023, 06:00 p.m. – Groupe Partouche, a European leader in gaming, publishes today its consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2023 (November 2022 – January 2023).

As a reminder, during the 1st quarter of the previous financial year (November 2021 to January 2022), the Group's casinos continued to suffer from the health constraints in place which weighed on their attendance:

In France: the "Health Pass", non-free antigenic and PCR tests as well as the introduction of the "Vaccination Pass" as from 24 th January 2022,

January 2022, In Switzerland: introduction of the "Vaccination Pass" from 20th December 2021, lifted on 17th February 2022.

Moreover, the 1st quarter 2023 takes into account a scope effect linked in particular to the sale on 31st January 2022 of the stake held in the Crans-Montana casino (GGR of € 2.4 M in the 1st quarter 2022 and € 3.7 M in the 1st quarter 2020) and the entry into the Group’s fold of the Middelkerke Casino as from 1st July 2022, for an opening on 8th July 2022 after some refurbishment works (GGR of € 0.7 M in the 1st quarter 2023).

Turnover 1st quarter 2023: € 116.4 M (compared to € 98.1 M in 2022), i.e. +18,6 %

Taking into account the aforementioned items, Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) stands at € 171.9 M in the 1st quarter 2023 compared to € 141.8 M a year earlier, up by +21.3 %. At constant scope, it increases by +22.9 % compared to the 1st quarter 2022 (+8.4 % compared to the 1st quarter 2020).

In France, during the 1st quarter 2023, GGR increases by +22.2 % at € 153.8 M for all types of games: Slots +19.1 %, Non Electronic Table Games +24.8 % and Electronic Games +42.4 %.

Abroad, GGR increases by +13.4 % reaching € 18.1 M compared to 1st quarter 2022, and by +28.7 % compared to 1st quarter 2022 at a constant scope of consolidation. Swiss online games progress by +25.4% compared to the previous year.

In total, after levies, Net Gaming Revenue increases by +17.3 % to € 96.8 M in the 1st quarter 2023. Turnover for the 1st quarter 2023 amounts to € 116.4 M, up by +18.6 % year-on-year, after taking into account the turnover of other activities. At a constant scope (excluding the operation of games and online gaming and betting in Ostend, Belgium), it increases by +21.1 % compared to the 1st quarter of 2022 (+3.3 % compared to the 1st quarter of 2020).



General Meeting and dividend distribution

During the General Meeting which will take place on Wednesday 22nd of March, the shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on the distribution of a dividend in the amount of € 3,080,650.88 (i.e. € 0.32 per share). The payment of this dividend will take place no later than 31st July 2023.

Launching of the Joker Club

Groupe Partouche Web3 subsidiary, Partouche Multiverse is pleased to announce the launch of Joker Club, a collection of 8.888 NFTs Jokers. These NFTs offer exclusive advantages in the Partouche ecosystem and with its partners. From 10th to 19th March 2023, the customers will be able to access the presale of these NFTs. The official public sale (MINT) will take place on the 23rd March.

The objective is to build the Partouche 3.0 community, in this year of the 50th anniversary of the Group which has always had innovation in its DNA. Through Partouche Multiverse, the Group is taking a step into Web3 and block chain activities. A new way of experiencing entertainment by connecting it with new uses and new audiences. More information at www.jokerclub.io

Upcoming events:

General meeting: Wednesday 22nd March 2023

Turnover 2nd quarter: Tuesday 13th June 2023, after stock market closure

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 41 casinos and employs nearly 3,900 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment. ISIN: FR0012612646 – Bloomberg: PARP:FP - Reuters: PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

1- Construction of the consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter (November N-1 to January N)

In €M 2023 2022 Variation 2023/2022 2020 Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 171.9 141.8 21.3% 174.8 Levies -75.2 -59.3 26.8% -71.8 Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 96.8 82.5 17.3% 103.0 Turnover excluding NGR 20.5 16.6 23.6% 24.6 Fidelity Programme -0.8 -0.9 -10.7% -0.9 Total Consolidated Turnover 116.4 98.1 18.6% 126.7

2- Breakdown of turnover by activity at 1st quarter (November N-1 to January N)

In €M 2023 2022 Variation 2023/2022 2020 Casinos 108.9 91.9 18.5% 117.5 Hotels 5.2 3.9 34.1% 1.4 Other 2.3 2.3 -2.7% 7.9 Total Consolidated Turnover 116.4 98.1 18.6% 126.7

3- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

