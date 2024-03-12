GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Turnover 1st quarter 2024: +2.0% - Good dynamics of the activities - General Meeting of 20th March: Proposed distribution of a dividend of 0.32 €/share

Turnover 1st quarter 2024: +2.0%

Good dynamics of the activities

General Meeting of 20th March

Proposed distribution of a dividend of 0.32 €/share

Paris, 12th March 2024, 06:00 p.m. Groupe Partouche European leader in gaming, published this day its consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2024 (November 2023 to January 2024).

Good dynamics of the turnover for the 1st quarter 2024

The Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) totals € 173.2M for the 1st quarter 2024 compared to € 171.9M a year earlier, up by +0.7%.

In France, the GGR for 1st quarter 2024 remains stable at € 153.8M. The performance of the different forms of games is contrasted. Thus, the GGR of slot machines increases by +1.4% (to € 121.2M, i.e. 79% of the GGR in France), while that of table games, electronic and non-electronic, decreases by -5.2% (at € 32.5M).

Abroad, the GGR increases by +7.3% compared to 1st quarter 2023, at € 19.4M. The GGR of online Swiss games continues its progress (+52.8% for the year) while that of the slot machines decreases by -7.5%.

Globally, after levies, the Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) increases by +1.4% at € 98.1M during the 1st quarter 2024.

The turnover for the 1st quarter of 2024 records a very satisfactory increase of +2.0% year-on-year and stands at € 118.7M. It includes the turnover of other activities, which grows by +4.0%, driven by the increase in hotels turnover (+19.4%).

General Meeting and distribution of dividends

During the General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 20th March, shareholders will be able to vote on the distribution of a dividend in the amount of € 3,080,650.88 (i.e. € 0.32 per share). Payment of this dividend will be made no later than 31st July 2024.

Partnership established with Julien Manival

Groupe Partouche is joining forces with Julien Manival (Group "Bonne Compagnie”, which counts seven establishments in Occitanie) within a new structure, Must Group, specializing in the hospitality and entertainment sector. The objective is to offer to a wide audience a unique experience, merging culinary passion, innovation and entertainment in a modern and festive approach.

This partnership materialized on the one hand by the acquisition of a restaurant in the heart of the 8th precinct of Paris which will open at the beginning of 2025, and on the other hand, by the redevelopment of La Plage 3.14 on the Croisette in Cannes which will host this new concept at the beginning of coming spring.

Sustainable development: United Nations Global Compact and Women's Empowerment Principles

Groupe Partouche renews in 2024 its commitment to the United Nations Global Compact, the largest international sustainable development initiative. Furthermore, Groupe Partouche is committed to gender equality and women's empowerment by adhering to the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) in 2024.

Upcoming events:

General Meeting: Wednesday 20th March 2024

Turnover 2nd quarter: Tuesday 11th 2024, after stock market closure

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 41 casinos and employs nearly 3,900 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment. ISIN: FR0012612646 – Reuters: PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

1- Construction of the 1st quarter consolidated turnover (November N-1 to January N)

In €M 2024 2023 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 173.2 171.9 0.7 % Levies -75.0 -75.2 -0.2 % Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 98.1 96.8 +1.4 % Turnover excluding NGR 21.3 20.5 4.0 % Fidelity programme -0.7 -0.8 -16.0 % Total Consolidated Turnover 118.7 116.4 +2.0 %

2- Breakdown of turnover by activity end of 1st quarter (November N-1 to January N)

In €M 2024 2023 Variation Casinos * 110.4 108.9 1.4 % Hotels * 6.2 5.2 19.4 % Other 2.1 2.3 -6.1 % Total Consolidated Turnover 118.7 116.4 +2.0 %

* The hotel Pavillon de la Rotonde at La-Tour-de-Salvagny has been included in the Hotels activity since 1st November 2023 (against casinos previously)

3- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

