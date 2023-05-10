Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 22:42:00

Groupon Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) issued its first quarter earnings press release today and addressed its transformation strategy to rebuild Groupon and reposition it for future growth. The company also filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The first quarter 2023 earnings materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

