26.04.2023 15:02:00

Groupon to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The company will also host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00pm ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

