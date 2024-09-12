12.09.2024 19:32:51

GSK Announces Promising Data From Phase II Seasonal Influenza MRNA Vaccine Program

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK), Thursday announced positive data from a phase II trial for its mRNA seasonal influenza vaccine programme.

The study evaluated the reactogenicity, safety, and immunogenicity of different dose levels of a modified, multivalent vaccine candidate, encoding antigens matched to all three WHO-recommended influenza strains.

The results revealed that pre-defined success criteria were met in both younger and older participants. Additionally, the interim data suggested that the vaccine candidates have an acceptable safety and reactogenicity profile across all mRNA formulations tested.

Based on this data, the biopharma company plans to advance into late-stage clinical development.

Currently, GSK's stock is trading at $43.10, down 1.52 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

