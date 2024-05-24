|
24.05.2024 08:22:19
GSK: Court Finds In GSK's Favour In First Zantac Case To Go To Trial
(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) issued a statement on the jury verdict in the Valadez case in Illinois state court finding in GSK's favour. The Illinois state court found GSK not liable for plaintiff's colorectal cancer. The court rejected the Plaintiff's ability to request punitive damages. GSK said the outcome from the trial is consistent with the scientific consensus that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer.
Separately, GSK plc welcomed the recent court ruling dismissing the next Zantac trial that was due to start on 23 May 2024. In the Williams case, the Illinois state court dismissed the case before trial on the basis that GSK was not the brand manufacturer of over-the-counter Zantac at the time the Plaintiff allegedly used it.
