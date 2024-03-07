GSK Doubles COiMMUNITY Grant Funding, Launches Patient Resources, as Adult Vaccination Rates Begin to Show Promising Rise

GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced additional funding and new data and resources under the COiMMUNITY Initiative to help achieve higher adult vaccination rates and health equity in the US and address ongoing barriers to adult immunization. The COiMMUNITY Initiative complements recent industry and regulatory efforts to expand and improve adult vaccine availability, coverage and access.

Rob Truckenmiller, Senior Vice President, Head of US Vaccines, GSK, said: "Unlocking the power of prevention requires collaboration across the healthcare and public health ecosystem, as well as strong financial commitments. That’s why we are doubling down on our COiMMUNITY Initiative grants, sharing exciting new adult immunization data and launching new resources to help remove traditional barriers to vaccination.”

Increased Funding

In 2024, GSK is giving up to $2 million in COiMMUNITY Initiative grants to support local, state and national non-profits and community-based groups focused on improving adult immunization rates and supporting health equity across the US. Last year, 10 projects received COiMMUNITY Initiative grants ranging from $50,000 to $175,000 each – for a total of $1 million – to support their ambitious and actionable work. Recipients have shared immediate successes from programs strengthened by these grants, such as:

Seth Ginsberg, Co-Founder and President, Global Healthy Living Foundation said: "Thanks to GSK’s support, we launched a nationwide bilingual campaign to help improve education around respiratory vaccination among multigenerational Hispanic/Latino communities. These communities have been disproportionately affected by infectious diseases, and often face barriers navigating the US healthcare system."

Deb Brown, Chief Mission Officer, American Lung Association said: "Our COiMMUNITY-funded local outreach is helping build vaccine confidence in rural Kentucky. We’re currently assessing adult immunization gaps and creating culturally competent educational materials to be disseminated through community leaders. Our hope is that this program could serve as a model for increasing vaccine equity in other rural areas.”

Eligible organizations interested in applying for 2024 grant funding should respond to the Request for Proposals on gskfunding.com and address their response to the COiMMUNITY Initiative. GSK will review and approve grant proposals on a rolling basis according to set principles and criteria until mid-November of 2024.

New Resources

A recent GSK survey found that many adults ages 50-79 are unfamiliar with the vaccines recommended for them, and physicians indicate that most adults are unlikely to receive many of the vaccines they recommend. GSK is equipping healthcare providers and their patients with simple tools to spur action and follow through on vaccination. These two new resources include: a patient vaccine log and EasyVax™, a mobile vaccine scheduler. The vaccine log helps healthcare providers and patients track year-round vaccinations and identify potential immunization gaps. EasyVax helps providers streamline the pharmacy vaccine referral process, empowering patients to quickly locate and schedule retail vaccine appointments from anywhere, including a provider’s office at the point of recommendation.

GSK will also continue to share new resources, tools and best practices in adult vaccine confidence and delivery via interactive webinars.

New Data

According to Vaccine Track data published today, in Q1-Q3 2023, average adult monthly non-flu vaccination rates are 1% higher than the same time period in 2019. This is the first-time data show average adult vaccination rates are higher than pre-pandemic levels. The data, which captures claims through Q3 2023, suggest that an uptick in Medicare and Medicaid vaccination claims drove the increase, as commercial claims were 4% lower in Q1-Q3 2023 compared to the same time period in 2019.

While it is too early to assess how much of the increase in average monthly claims is a result of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) versus seasonality or other factors, the IRA’s elimination of adult vaccination cost-sharing under Medicare – extended to Medicaid-enrolled adults in October 2023 – appears to be a partial driver of the apparent recovery from the pandemic-era decline.

About Vaccine Track

Vaccine Track is a comprehensive platform developed by GSK, in collaboration with IQVIA, for use by public health officials, industry leaders and medical professionals to strengthen vaccination data transparency, raise awareness and publicly share vaccination trends. Containing comprehensive claims data about routine adult (age 19+) vaccines, Vaccine Track currently spans information from January 2019 to September 2023 and will be updated on a quarterly basis. Information is sourced from medical claims data and longitudinal prescription data, both of which are de-identified for research purposes. Medical claims data is collected from services performed in physicians’ offices. Longitudinal prescription data is sourced from retail and mail pharmacies as well as long-term care facilities. Vaccines administered in institutional or hospital settings, as well as through certain other settings or programs, are not accounted for in projections.

Vaccine Track is open to public and private stakeholders, welcoming the opportunity to potentially integrate and host additional data and viewpoints on adult vaccination trends. Data integration is subject to a Data Licensing Agreement.

