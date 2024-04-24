|
24.04.2024 08:55:59
GSK : Jemperli Granted Priority Review By FDA For Expanded Use In Endometrial Cancer Treatment
(RTTNews) - The US Food and Drug Administration accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Jemperli (dostarlimab) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) to expand treatment to all adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. It would include patients with mismatch repair proficient or MMRp/microsatellite stable or MSS tumours, GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Currently, Jemperli is FDA-approved in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by Jemperli as a single agent for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is either mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), as determined by an FDA-approved test, or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H).
The FDA granted Priority Review for this application and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of 23 August 2024.
Jemperli?was discovered by AnaptysBio and licensed to TESARO, under a collaboration and exclusive license agreement signed in March 2014. Under the agreement, GSK is responsible for the ongoing research, development, commercialisation, and manufacturing of Jemperli, and cobolimab (GSK4069889), a TIM-3 antagonist.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel notiert am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.