|
10.01.2024 08:36:18
GSK : Nucala Approved In China For Severe Asthma Treatment With Eosinophilic Phenotype
(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that the China National Medical Products Administration has approved Nucala or mepolizumab as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older.
Nucala is the first anti-Interleukin-5 (IL-5) targeting treatment approved for use in China for adult and adolescent patients with this condition.
The approval was based on a separate Phase III trial among Chinese patients, reinforcing the efficacy and safety data of mepolizumab.
This is the second indication for mepolizumab in China, with approval for use in adults with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis or EGPA received in 2021. Epidemiological, clinical and pathophysiological studies show that patients with EGPA usually also have asthma, which is often severe.
Asthma is a major health burden in China affecting an estimated 46 million adults. In China, 15.5% of people with asthma have experienced an exacerbation requiring a hospital visit in the preceding 12 months.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.06.22
|GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie steigt leicht: Priorix-Impfstoff erhält US-Zulassung (Dow Jones)
|
31.05.22
|GSK-Aktie kaum fester: GlaxoSmithKline übernimmt Biopharma-Spezialisten in Milliardendeal (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.22
|GSK-Aktie legt zu: GlaxoSmithKline mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus (Dow Jones)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: GlaxoSmithKline stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie dreht ins Minus: GlaxoSmithKline übernimmt Sierra Oncology in Milliardendeal - Sierra-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch (Dow Jones)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.22
|CureVac-Aktie klettert: CureVac beginnt Phase-1-Studie mit Grippeimpfstoff-Kandidat (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: ATX etwas schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.