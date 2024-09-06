|
06.09.2024 08:31:10
GSK : Phase III Trial Of Nucala In Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Meets Primary Endpoint
(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced positive headline results of MATINEE, the phase III clinical trial evaluating Nucala (mepolizumab), a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-5 (IL-5) in adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
According to the company, the trial met its primary endpoint with the addition of Nucala to inhaled maintenance therapy, and study results showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the annualised rate of moderate/severe exacerbations versus placebo with patients treated for up to 104 weeks.
The company stated that the preliminary safety results are consistent with the known safety profile of Nucala. Further analysis of these data is ongoing.
First approved in 2015 for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in the US, mepolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets and binds to interleukin-5 (IL-5), a key messenger protein (cytokine) in type 2 inflammation. Nucala has been developed for the treatment of a range of IL-5 mediated diseases associated with type 2 inflammation.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.