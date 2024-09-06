GSK : Phase III Trial Of Nucala In Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced positive headline results of MATINEE, the phase III clinical trial evaluating Nucala (mepolizumab), a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-5 (IL-5) in adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to the company, the trial met its primary endpoint with the addition of Nucala to inhaled maintenance therapy, and study results showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the annualised rate of moderate/severe exacerbations versus placebo with patients treated for up to 104 weeks.

The company stated that the preliminary safety results are consistent with the known safety profile of Nucala. Further analysis of these data is ongoing.

First approved in 2015 for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in the US, mepolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets and binds to interleukin-5 (IL-5), a key messenger protein (cytokine) in type 2 inflammation. Nucala has been developed for the treatment of a range of IL-5 mediated diseases associated with type 2 inflammation.

